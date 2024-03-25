Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 437,390 people (+640 per day), 6887 tanks, 10,877 artillery systems, 13,183 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 437,390 Russian invaders.

It was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.03.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 437390 (+640) people,

tanks ‒ 6887 (+11) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13183 (+25) units,

artillery systems – 10877 (+22) units,

MLRS – 1018 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 726 (+3) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 8539 (+29),

cruise missiles ‒ 2010 (+18),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 14454 (+47) units,

special equipment ‒ 1785 (+7)

