Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, hourly power cuts are in effect in region

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements in the region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including: Veterynarne, Borysivka, Ambarne and others. The towns of Kozacha Lopan, Zolochiv, and Starytsia were subjected to air strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Kharkiv region according to the RMA:

10:02 p.m. the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. 5 private houses and a power line were damaged as a result of hostile shelling of the GAB. There were no casualties.

09:15 p.m. the enemy shelled Kozacha Lopan village, Kharkiv district, with MRLS. They hit the open territory. There were no casualties.

At 06:00 p.m. an enemy shelling took place in Kurylivka village, Kupyansk district. There were no casualties.

It is also noted that during the day in Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal specialists demined 15.77 hectares of territory and destroyed 167 explosive devices.

To date, 157 children have been evacuated from the two communities: Vilkhuvatska - 37; Velykoburlutska - 120.

Read more: Kharkiv’s power supply situation is complicated, transformer substations and TPP destroyed - Terekhov

According to the RMA, power engineers continue to work 24/7 to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Currently, up to 200,000 subscribers in the city are disconnected.

The schedule of hourly power outages is in effect for Kharkiv and the communities of the region: Merefianska, Liubotinska, Zmiivska, Balakliivska, Chuhuivska, Iziumska, Bohodukhivska and Derhachivska. The schedules are being adjusted.

The metro in Kharkiv is operational, with a running time of 20 minutes.

As reported, Ukrenergo predicts that the situation with Kharkiv's power supply will improve by the end of the week.