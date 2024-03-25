Enemy launched missiles at Kyiv. Explosions were heard in capital and Kyiv region. Multi-storey building was damaged in Pechersk district (updated)

On the morning of 25 March, enemy forces launched missiles at Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Air alert has been declared in Kyiv, Kyiv region and a number of regions.

Explosions have already been heard in the Kyiv region.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported explosions in the capital.

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence is in place in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administrative Committee for Civil Defense.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of a rocket attack on Kyiv, debris fell in the Pechersk district. A residential building was damaged. Operational services are heading to the scene. The data is being clarified," Popko later added.

"Emergency services have been called to Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital. The units are on their way," Klitschko said.

"According to preliminary data, a multi-storey building in the Pechersk district was damaged as a result of the missile attack.

Also, preliminary reports of debris falling in Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Emergency services are on their way to the scene. Data on the damage and casualties are being updated," Popko said at 10.55 a.m.

"In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the wreckage of a missile was found in a forest belt. Preliminary, there was no information on casualties or damage. The data is being clarified," Popko added at 10.59 a.m.

As of 11.04 a.m., the threat has been declared over.

"In the Pechersk district, a non-residential three-storey building was damaged by the fall of rocket fragments. Emergency services are working at the scene. So far, one victim has been found and medics have provided assistance on the spot," Klitschko said at 11.06 a.m.

"In the Pechersk district, a multi-storey non-residential building was preliminarily damaged. No subsequent combustion. Emergency services are working on the spot. Preliminary, one person was injured," Popko said.

"There are currently two victims in Pechersk district. One woman was treated on the spot. The second one was hospitalised by doctors," Klitschko later added.

"Four injured in the Pechersk district. Two women were treated on the spot. Two of them, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalised," the Kyiv mayor said.

"As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, a non-residential building was damaged in the Pechersk district, without subsequent combustion. A multi-storey building was damaged in Solomianskyi district. Debris fell in Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Emergency services are working at the scene. Information about the victims is being established. The data of the operational summary is being updated and clarified," Popko added at 11.25 a.m.

"There are already five injured in the Pechersk district. Three of them were treated on the spot. Two were hospitalised," Klitschko said at 11:42 a.m.