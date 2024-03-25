Strike on Kryvyi Rih on 12 March: death toll rises to 6

In Kryvyi Rih, the death toll from a rocket attack on 12 March increased, with a 59-year-old man dying of his wounds in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said this.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of the enemy rocket attack on our city on 12 March has increased to 6. Last night a 59-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. Doctors have been fighting for his life all these days, operating on him, doing everything possible, but numerous injuries were incompatible with life. Eternal memory... Condolences to the family and friends," Vilkul said.

According to him, seven people are still in hospitals. Three of the victims are in serious condition.

To recap, on 12 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The Russians hit residential buildings, at least three hits were recorded, including a direct hit on a nine-storey building. It started a fire.

