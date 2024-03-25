Two ballistic missiles are destroyed, type to be determined - Air Force

At around 10.30 a.m., the enemy struck Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the targets were destroyed and the type is being identified.

"I am grateful to the defenders of the sky for their combat work," Oleshchuk added.

Read more: Air Force: 8 out of 9 Shaheds are destroyed

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy troops launched missiles at Kyiv.