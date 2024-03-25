Women block Kyiv - Chop highway in Zakarpattia because of "mobilization in region and against TCR" - media. VIDEO

On Monday, 25 March, dozens of women blocked the Kyiv - Chop highway in Zakarpattia region. They said they were blocking the road to protest against mobilisation in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel by journalist and deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council Vitalii Hlahola.

According to him, the road was blocked near the Karpaty sanatorium and in the village of Rakoshyno. Dozens of women are walking on the pedestrian crossing there. Law enforcement officers are clearing the road for traffic.

The police reported that the organizer of the protest was detained.

"Police officers are working at the sites of traffic blocking within Mukachevo district. They are monitoring public order and have already resumed traffic at one of the locations and provided passage for vehicles. The incident will be registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations with a preliminary legal classification under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The police have already identified the organizer of the events. Investigative actions and measures are underway, and those involved will be brought to justice," the Zakarpattia police said.

Protesters call the methods of mobilization "terrorist"

"Everyone understands that there is a war going on, we need mobilization, we are fighting for independence and for a better life for our children. But such terrorist, gangster methods of mobilization, when people in balaclavas simply beat and kidnap people from the streets, are unacceptable," the protest organizers said.

