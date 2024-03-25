Macron: It would be "cynical and counterproductive" for Russia to try to blame Ukraine for Crocus City Hall attack

French President Emmanuel Macron said that all signs point to the Islamic State group carrying out the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. For Moscow, it would be "cynical and counterproductive" to try to blame Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"The Islamic State claimed responsibility for this attack, and the information we have, our (intelligence) services, as well as our main partners, indicates that it was indeed an Islamic State unit that provoked this attack," Macron said.

The French president stressed that it would be cynical for Russia to blame Ukraine for the attack.

"I think it would be cynical and counterproductive for Russia itself and for the safety of its citizens to use this context to try to turn it against Ukraine," Macron added.

Read more: Russia should not use terrorist attack in Moscow region to justify escalation in war against Ukraine, - Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region

As a reminder, on the evening of 22 March, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of 23 March, the head of the FSB reported to Putin that 11 people had been detained, including "all 4 terrorists". According to the latest reports, 115 people died in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who opened fire at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine considers this statement to be nonsense. A representative of the Defence Ministry's DIU, Andrii Yusov, stressed that the FSB's accusations are "lies and attempts to blame the Russian regime for the attack, which is what they have been doing since the first minutes of the attack."