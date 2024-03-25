Poland plans to establish military helicopter base near border with Ukraine
Not far from the border with Ukraine, in the town of Świdnik, Lubelskie Voivodeship, Poland plans to build a new airbase where military helicopters will be deployed.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the letter of intent to establish an airbase in Świdnik, a satellite town of Lublin, was signed on Monday by the Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, together with the governor of the Lublin Voivodeship, the mayor of Lublin and the chairman of the board of the Lublin airport.
"We have signed a letter of intent between the Ministry of National Defence and the city of Lublin, Lublin Voivodeship and Lublin Airport in connection with the investment planned by the Polish Armed Forces - the placement of a permanent helicopter airbase here in Świdnik, at Lublin Airport, which will serve the Polish Armed Forces," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.
According to him, a relevant agreement will be signed soon.
He said that helicopters of the Land Forces, which Poland will modernise and purchase, will be deployed there, as well as pilots will be trained.
Kosiniak-Kamysh stressed that the creation of this airbase would be a significant strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.
