Moldova will help Ukraine to catch men trying to cross border through Transnistria region, - Interior Minister Efros

Moldovan border guards plan to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities and help catch men trying to flee the country through the Transnistrian region.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova Adrian Efros, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ziarul de Garda.

"Obviously, everyone is trying to save their lives, and most of the people who illegally cross state borders are men aged 18 to 60," he said.

According to the minister, Ukrainian men mostly use the Transnistrian region.

"Almost every week, we conduct one or two operations to combat and eliminate various schemes organised on the territory of Moldova either by citizens of the Republic of Moldova or by Moldovan citizens together with Ukrainian citizens," Efros explained.

Efros noted that Chisinau also has some filters on routes coming from the Transnistrian region.

"We are trying to establish closer ties with our Ukrainian counterparts and have personally discussed with the Ukrainian Interior Minister the resumption of joint patrols in the Transnistrian region on the Ukrainian side. This will help prevent illegal migration," the Moldovan Interior Minister added.