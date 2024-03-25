Ruscists make three assaults in Orikhiv direction, suffer losses and retreat to positions on left bank of Dnipro river - Southern Defence Forces

Daily counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces. The enemy does not give up its intention to drive Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the invaders carried out three assaults in the Orikhiv direction: near Robotyne, near Rivnopillia, and one near Staromaiorske.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions, suffered losses, and retreated to their original positions.

"Our soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions," the Defence Forces stressed.

Read more: Russian troops strike at Vovchansk, man is killed

The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, carry out air strikes, and use a large number of attack drones of various types.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. Missile launchers are at their home bases.