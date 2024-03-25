Strike on Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on March 23 was most powerful since beginning of war - BILD. INFOGRAPHICS

A number of Western media outlets state that on Sunday night, Ukraine launched its largest-ever strike on the Black Sea Fleet.

The missile strike using Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles was the largest attack on Sevastopol since the beginning of the war, surpassing the September operation when the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, the publication writes.

"According to the newspaper, the strike on Sunday night was carried out by at least five Western cruise missiles Storm Shadow and Scalp. At least two of them hit huge satellite antennas, radar systems and administrative buildings. Apparently, only one missile was intercepted," BILD said.

The publication also showed an infographic with images of Russian ships damaged and destroyed by Ukraine. The destroyed ships are marked in red, and the damaged ones in yellow.

Referring to satellite images, the publication determined that the Russian Azov and Yamal ships had suffered minor damage. But Ukrainian intelligence reported that the damage was critical.

Ukraine's strikes on the Russian Navy

Earlier, in September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and stated that "We have many such targets there. And it is too early to disclose all the details. There will be more surprises for them. And they have no opposition to them."

Ukrainian troops have hit the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the result of a successful operation by the Special Operations Forces in September. Ukraine used British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles to hit the Russian headquarters in Sevastopol, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

