ISIS terrorists announce new attack in Russia "very soon" - Iranian media
A unit of ISIS terrorists in Khorasan province appealed to Putin and threatened a new terrorist attack on Russian territory.
According to Censor.NET, Iranian media reported this.
Thus, the terrorists, in protest against the fact that the Russians are torturing suspects in the attack on Crocus City Hall, announced preparations for a new terrorist attack.
They said that "very soon" there would be "heavy, deadly, bloody, painful, hellish and destructive strikes". The terrorists also threatened Putin personally.
As reported earlier, the ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region.
