News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Within day, Southern Defence Forces eliminated 112 occupiers and destroyed 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions, and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day they received confirmation that the enemy's numbers on the Orikhiv and Kherson directions decreased by:

  • 112 occupiers;
  • 27 units of weapons and military equipment, including:
  • 8 artillery systems;
  • 2 anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • 15 units of armoured and special vehicles;
  • 2 radar stations.

Read more: Part of building of Boichuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as result of fall of enemy missile fragments - Ministry of Culture. PHOTOS

