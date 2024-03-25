"Army of drones" eliminated 192 occupiers and destroyed more than 370 units of Russian equipment in week - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

From March 18 to March 25, 2024, 192 occupiers were eliminated by the strike units provided by the "Drone Army".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Over the past week, the drones of the strike units have hit 370+ units of Russian equipment. And these are only those cases for which we have video evidence. Obviously, the harvest is bigger," the statement said.

As noted, Russian tanks (-50 units), strongholds (-677), guns (-95) and trucks (-104) were affected by the drones.

As can be seen from the infographic, 21 self-propelled artillery systems, 15 fuel depots and 4 MLRS were also destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video confirmation of each hit.

