Ruscists hit civilian targets in Derhachi with missile, destroying houses and wounding 4 people

On the afternoon of March 25, Russian troops fired a missile at the village of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the MMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians launched a missile attack solely at civilian targets.

"As a result of the terrorist attack on our city, at least two buildings were destroyed and about a dozen private households were damaged. Four people suffered stress and light injuries, they refused hospitalization," the statement said.

All operational services are working at the scene. The information is being clarified.

