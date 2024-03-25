Ukrainians will be able to submit applications to International Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression via Diia

Starting in April, Ukrainians will be able to submit a report on damaged property to the International Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Aggression against Ukraine through Diia.

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Starting in April, Ukrainians will be able to file a report on damaged or destroyed apartments, houses, cottages, etc. through Diia if they have a survey report from the local authorities. Then they will be able to submit applications to the Register if they have not contacted the local authorities.

This is the first case of international data exchange for which the Action will be used. In addition, later it will be possible to file reports of forced displacement, harm to life, health, torture and sexual violence through Diia. Subsequently, it will be possible to file a report on damage to infrastructure, and businesses will be able to file claims for damages," the minister said.

The main goal of the Register, which was created by international partners, is to record all claims of damage caused by the war so that Russia can pay fair reparations to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine and its international partners are working to create a mechanism that will convert information from the Register into decisions on compensation payments to Ukraine and those affected by the war.