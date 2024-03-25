Ukraine has shot down more than 2000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since beginning of full-scale war - Defense Ministry

Over 2000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over Ukraine during the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the social network X.

"This is the result of the titanic work of the Ukrainian air defense forces. Modern air defense systems provided by our partners have saved thousands of lives," the statement said.

At the same time, the ministry emphasizes that Ukraine needs more air defense systems to "protect our people from Russian terror."

"Since civilian infrastructure remains the main target of Russian strikes," the Defense Ministry added.

