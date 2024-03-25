Large-scale air alert announced in Ukraine due to ballistic threat from south

On the evening of 25 March, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

"Threat of ballistic weapons use from the south! Do not ignore air raid warnings!" the message reads.

Later, telegram channels reported explosions in Odesa.

