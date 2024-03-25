Iceland allocates two million euros for Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

The Icelandic government decided to allocate 2 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant message appeared on the website of the Icelandic government.

It says that artillery ammunition plays a key role on the battlefield, so Iceland joins a number of other allies in making a contribution of about 2 million euros to purchase 800,000 shells that the Czech Republic has found an opportunity to buy for Ukraine's needs.

In addition, Reykjavik will allocate about 500 thousand euros to purchase equipment for Ukrainian soldiers - armor, uniforms, medical supplies and hygiene products.

"It is extremely important that we continue our strong support for Ukraine. By doing so, we are investing not only in protecting the people of Ukraine, but also in the broader international order and our own security interests," emphasized Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, reminding that a strategy for long-term support for Ukraine is under consideration in the Althing (Parliament - Ed.).

Read more: Czech Republic hands over its last Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine