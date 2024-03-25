Over last day, 45 combat engagements took place in frontline. Russians launched 4 missile and 56 air strikes - General Staff

The defense forces repelled 45 Russian attacks in 5 directions over the past day. The enemy launched 4 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 43 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The seven hundred and sixty-first day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 45 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 43 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the morning, the enemy fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two missiles. In the evening, the enemy launched another ballistic missile attack on the territory of our country. The consequences of this attack are being clarified," the evening report said.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near Popivka and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Moshchenka and Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region; Havrylova Sloboda, Demianivka, Stepok in the Sumy region; Shevchenko, Kudiivka, Krasne, and Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 437,390 people (+640 per day), 6887 tanks, 10,877 artillery systems, 13,183 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. The enemy conducted an air strike near the village of Makiivka in the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and north of Vesele in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 settlements , including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and Pivdenne in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Berdychi and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Ocheretyne and Umanske in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Read more: There were 60 combat engagements last day. Most of them took place in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; southwest of Bilohiria and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Mykilske and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Shcherbaky, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions during the day. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Solonchaky, Ivanivka, and Tiahynka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops destroyed 1 air defense system, 1 artillery system, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 personnel concentration area and 1 enemy UAV control station.

Watch more: Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Terny, Donetsk region. VIDEO