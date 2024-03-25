Kuleba had conversation with Borrell: He called for speedy supply of Patriot and other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, during which he called for the speedy supply of additional Patriot systems and other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Minister informed his European counterpart about Russian ballistic missile attacks on the capital and other Ukrainian cities.



"Ukraine is currently the only country in the world that is attacked by ballistic missiles almost every day. That is why Patriots should be here in Ukraine to save lives, not to stay in places where there is zero missile threat," Kuleba emphasized.

The diplomats discussed steps the EU can take to help Ukraine receive more Patriot and other air defense systems as soon as possible.



The Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the European Union for their support.

