Chief of General Staff Kukula: Entry of Russian missile into Polish airspace was to significant degree intentional act

The Polish General Staff suggests that the Russian missile could not have entered the country’s airspace accidentally.

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, General Wieslaw Kukula, Censor.NET reports citing RMF FM.

"Russian missiles have relatively low accuracy, so there are all sorts of options, both deliberate programming of the missile in this way and the fact that it simply deviated from a certain programmed trajectory," he explained.

Kukla emphasized that "these types of targets on the border of two countries are always a very difficult dilemma to destroy, because the consequences of destruction on our side can cause undesirable consequences on the other side."

"And the same thing can happen when Ukraine launches such a missile. Such a missile could fall on Polish territory and cause certain consequences. Therefore, we, first of all here today, approach this in such a way that we believe that this was to a significant degree an intentional act," the Polish Chief of the General Staff summarized.

Kukula added that the Polish side had informed NATO representatives about the incident, and "a few hours later I received information that we acted in an exemplary manner, as our allies expected."

