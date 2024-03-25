Putin is not interested in negotiations, but wants to take advantage of Ukraine’s lack of defense means - State Department

Vladimir Putin is not interested in negotiations with Ukraine, in the context of the lack of ammunition in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he wants to take advantage of it.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Vladimir Putin's motives have not changed. He wants to conquer Ukraine and subjugate the Ukrainian people," he stressed.

According to Miller, the Kremlin leader has confirmed over the past ten days that "he is not interested in negotiating with Ukraine right now because he sees the lack of ammunition that they (Ukrainians - Ed.) are suffering from."

In this context, the State Department representative emphasized that this only underscores the need for the US Congress to approve the president's request for additional funding and provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.

