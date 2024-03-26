NABU and SAPO launch investigation into the origin of wealth of family of head of Antimonopoly Committee Kyrylenko

The NABU and the SAPO launched a pre-trial investigation into the publication of a journalistic investigation about the property of the family of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

This was reported by the press secretary of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Olga Postoliuk in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Prosecutors of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, following the processing of information published in the journalistic investigation "Schemes" "How the family of Zelenskyy's protege Kyrylenko 'acquired' elite property worth 70 million during the war" and "Head of the AMCU Kyrylenko failed to declare real estate and cars "On 22 March this year, the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations was entered with information about the commission of criminal offences under Art. 366-2 and Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code," she said.

Postoliuk noted that the AMCU head is not currently a suspect or accused in criminal proceedings in which the SAPO is involved.

See more: Family of AMCU Head Kyrylenko acquired property worth UAH 70 million in 4 years - media. PHOTO

As a reminder, according to the investigation by "Schemes", the family of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, purchased real estate and cars worth over UAH 70 million in 2020-2023.