Speaker Johnson is looking for excuse not to bring Ukraine aid bill to vote - White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson is looking for an excuse not to put the Ukraine aid bill to a vote.

This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Jean-Pierre was asked whether the White House was considering a draft with only military assistance for Ukraine without a humanitarian component, as Speaker Johnson had previously stated.

In response, a White House spokeswoman said that the draft already proposed by the administration would have bipartisan support in the House if it were put to a vote.

"I think what is happening is that the speaker is looking for an excuse that is not justified, that is not needed. Because we know that if he had put it (the draft law - Ed.) to a vote, it would have passed," she stressed.

Jean-Pierre recalled that the Senate had supported the project with an overwhelming bipartisan majority.

Since October last year, the US Congress has been unable to approve a multi-billion dollar support package for Ukraine proposed by President Joe Biden.