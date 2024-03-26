Odesa and region return to stabilised power outages, half of electric transport resumes operation - DTEK

The power engineers managed to stabilise the situation in the Odesa region’s power system and made it possible to return to the stabilisation outage schedules.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK's press centre.

"Another piece of positive news is that 50% of the city's electric transport rolling stock is resuming operation. We ask you to consume electricity reasonably to reduce the load on the grid. Repair works are ongoing.

Power engineers in Odesa region and across the country are doing everything possible to overcome the consequences of Russian shelling as soon as possible," DTEK added.

