Russia is becoming even more aggressive due to inaction of US Congress - White House

The White House insists that the approval of the Ukraine aid bill should take place immediately, as it is linked to US national security.

This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"We see what is happening - they (Ukrainians - Ed.) are losing ground on the battlefield. And this is partly because Russia is becoming even more aggressive due to the inaction of Congress. And that's what we're seeing. That's what the CIA director told the 'Big Four' (Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress - Ed.) here at the White House not long ago," she said.

Karin Jean-Pierre noted that the White House wants the bill to be approved immediately, as it is about US national security, and this is linked to assistance to Ukraine.

"Even during the 'G4' meeting with the president earlier this year, there was an understanding that we need to move forward with assistance to Ukraine, with additional assistance for national security. There was an understanding between them. They agreed with the president and the vice president," the spokeswoman added.

