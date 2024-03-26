Russian troops hit Novohrodivka in Donetsk region with two missiles, killing woman and wounding another, destroying administrative building and hangar. PHOTO
1 person was killed and 1 wounded as a result of the night shelling of Novohrodivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the Russians hit the town with two missiles around 3:40 a.m., killing a 23-year-old woman. Another woman was lightly injured and did not need hospitalisation.
"The missiles destroyed an administrative building and a hangar, damaged a dormitory, 2 private houses and 2 non-residential premises. It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! I urge all civilians to evacuate to the regions far from the frontline!" the head of the region said.
