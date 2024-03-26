Dictator Lukashenko warned Lithuania against "provocations" on border and threatened armed response

The self-proclaimed dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, visited the country’s border areas, namely the Oshmyany district, where measures are being taken to check the combat readiness of formations and military units.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BELTA.

During the visit, Lukashenko began to intimidate his neighbours with a quick response in case of "provocations" on the border.

"I will say publicly: any provocation must be stopped by armed force. There is nothing to joke with them. If they violate the state border, they must be destroyed. No one should be ceremonious with anyone. And that's what we will do," he said.

Lukashenko was also informed that Lithuania and Latvia had stepped up security measures on the border with Belarus. "Do they seriously think that we are trying to make peace with the Russians or attack them? Why are they digging anti-tank ditches? We're not going to go there," the dictator replied.

Earlier, the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus signed amendments to the law on the president, which, among other things, guarantee him and his family immunity, lifetime protection and the right to state real estate after the termination of his powers. Lukashenko also proposes to ban Belarusian youth from wearing clothes of global brands: "They dress better than me. Ours are already sewing well".

He also boasted about the nuclear missiles for the Iskander system that had been transferred to Belarus: "We got them from the Russians for their money." At the same time, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko announced the detention of saboteurs from Ukraine in the west of his country.