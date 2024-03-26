France may require arms manufacturers to speed up production to help Ukraine - Defence Minister Lecornu

The French government is ready to use its powers to requisition industrial facilities or set priorities for arms manufacturers to speed up the production of weapons and ammunition needed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

This was stated by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"These issues ... are clearly on the agenda," Lecornu said at a press conference, adding that stocks and production lines are particularly stretched in connection with the production of anti-aircraft missiles and artillery shells.

Lecornu said he could requisition shares or require companies to prioritise certain orders, citing MBDA's Aster missiles as a potential argument for such a move.

According to Lecornu, foreign demand for French-made weapons has been high, especially for the anti-aircraft missile, artillery and radar systems available in Ukraine, but the country's defence industry is struggling to keep up.

"We have lost certain contracts with Eastern European countries, for which the criterion of delivery time is more important than price," the French defence minister added.