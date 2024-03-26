Russia’s FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said that Ukraine, the US and the UK were allegedly involved in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Thus, according to him, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom are allegedly behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.

"The bandits intended to go abroad. Specifically, to the territory of Ukraine. According to our preliminary operational information, they were waiting for them there," Bortnikov said.

According to the head of the FSB, the attack was planned to "undermine the situation in Russia" and provoke "panic in society",

Read more: Russia remains biggest threat to Finland’s national security, - intelligence services

As a reminder, on the evening of 22 March, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of 23 March, the head of the FSB reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, including "all 4 terrorists". According to recent reports, 139 people died in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who opened fire at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine.