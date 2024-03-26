Russians plan provocations to discredit Ukrainian underground in occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are conducting an information operation to discredit the Ukrainian underground.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as part of the information operation, the Russians are spreading fake correspondence with teenagers who were allegedly recruited by guerrillas to organise a terrorist attack in Crimean schools. In this way, the enemy plans to shift the responsibility for the mass execution of Russians in Moscow onto Ukrainians.

"We can state that the Kremlin regime uses death only to spread hatred and more deaths. We note that the resistance does not cooperate with persons under the age of 18.

At the same time, knowing Moscow's hateful policy, we urge Ukrainians in the TOT to be careful and avoid crowded places in order not to become victims of another Kremlin provocation," the statement reads.

