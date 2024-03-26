Southern defence forces destroyed 125 occupiers and 37 pieces of equipment overnight
Within 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 125 occupiers and 37 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Orikhiv and Kherson directions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.
"During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy's numbers in the Orikhiv and Kherson directions decreased by 125: 125 occupiers," Telegram reads.
Also, 37 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including:
- 12 artillery systems;
- 19 units of armoured vehicles;
- 6 units of special equipment.
