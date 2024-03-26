Occupiers resume practice of air strikes, use large number of attack drones - Southern Defense Forces

Daily counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the Orikhiv sector, the occupants carried out four assaults, including two in the area of Mala Tokmachka and two in the area of Staromaiorske. The defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

"The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, resumed the practice of air strikes, and use a large number of attack drones of various types," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

It is also noted that there are no ships of the enemy fleet in the Black and Azov Seas. The missile launchers have been deployed to their naval stations.

Read more: Southern defence forces destroyed 125 occupiers and 37 pieces of equipment overnight