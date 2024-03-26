SSU: Traitor from occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation", who acted during battle for Kharkiv, sentenced to 12 years in prison

Thanks to the SSU’s evidence base, another traitor who worked for the aggressor during the occupation of part of the Kharkiv region received a real prison term.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attacker is a local resident who, after the capture of Izium, voluntarily joined the occupation "branch of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs". There, he was first appointed a "district police officer" and later an "inspector of the road patrol service" of the Russian pseudo-institution. After being enrolled in the occupation body, the man was issued with a Russian-style uniform, weapons and a 'certificate' with which he moved freely in the district centre captured at the time.

While in his "position", the traitor helped the invaders fabricate "cases" against members of the resistance movement in the region. To do this, he "handed over" to the Russian occupiers the addresses of Ukrainian patriots who remained in the city and resisted the Kremlin regime. The offender also travelled around the community and monitored compliance with the "ban" issued by the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation on holding mass gatherings. During such "raids", the Nazis imprisoned participants of pro-Ukrainian actions in the middle of the street and took them to Russian torture chambers.

After Izium's release, the collaborator tried to "lay low" to avoid punishment. However, he failed. SSU officers exposed the criminal actions of the defendant and detained him during stabilisation measures. During the searches of the detainee's apartment, the SSU seized a "certificate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" and other evidence of illegal activity.

Taking into account the cooperation with the investigation, the court found the offender guilty under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration) and sentenced him to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.