Russian Federation did not use ships for missile strikes on Ukraine yesterday, they were launched from land-based platforms - Navy

The Russian occupiers did not use ships during the missile attacks on 25 March.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I can only note that there were no launches of these missiles from ships," he explained.

The media reported that the occupiers could have attacked Kyiv on 25 March with Zircon hypersonic missiles. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Watch more: Ukrainian troops destroyed enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system with help of HIMARS MLRS in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Pletenchuk noted that such missiles were not launched from ships.

"Now they are using land-based launchers, which are mobile and move around. Therefore, it is quite difficult to hit such objects. These are the Bal and Bastion anti-ship systems... I can only note that they were launched from the territory of Crimea from ground platforms. And they were definitely not launched from ships," the spokesman concluded.