Only difference between crimes of terrorists in Crocus and those of Russians in Ukraine is scale. Evil is same, - Klitschko

Terrorist No. 1 Putin will use the attack in the Crocus shopping mall to destroy even more lives.

This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko in an op-ed on Ukrainian Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin will use the terrorist attack to destroy even more lives. "Nord-Ost, Beslan, Ryazan Sugar, Crocus City Hall - terrorist attacks, some of which coincided with Putin's election date and after which the dictator could make any decisions without consequences. According to EU officials and Western intelligence, Russia may launch another major offensive in Ukraine after the presidential "elections". It is currently creating a new grouping of more than 100,000 soldiers. The events at Crocus will make it easier for Putin to mobilise them. Russian propagandists have already picked up on Putin's nonsense about the "Ukrainian window" through which the militants were supposed to escape. This means that mobilisation in Russia is a must. Now there is something to explain it to the population," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor of Kyiv stressed that on the day of mourning for those killed in the Crocus shopping mall, Russia continued to kill itself. It cancelled celebrations to mourn the deaths, but continued to launch missiles to bring death to Ukraine.

"Kyiv and Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa, Shostka, Uman, Kostiantynivka and hundreds of other towns and villages in Ukraine... tens of thousands of our compatriots have been killed by Russian terrorists for over two years. Citizens of the neighbouring country have two mutually exclusive theses in their minds: "ISIS terrorism against Russians is bad, but Russian terrorism against Ukrainians is good". Today, terrorist No. 1 is trying to get the sympathy of the civilised world. A monster is asking for humanity. And the world responds with humanity: flags at half-mast, expresses condolences. However, the difference between the actions of the terrorists in Crocus and the actions of the Russians in Ukraine is only in scale: Russia kills more. The evil is the same," said Klitschko.

In these circumstances, Ukraine needs to strengthen its defence, the mayor said.

"We live next to a crazy neighbour, with a manic disorder called 'Kyiv in 3 days'. As long as the terrorist is alive, he will not abandon his intention to capture Ukraine. That's why fortifications and defence lines, concrete pyramids, excavators, tractors, shovels, etc. The issue of fortifications concerns not only the frontline regions, but also those that may become frontline tomorrow. The issue of fortifications in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and other regions that may face a new enemy invasion tomorrow is a priority today," Klitschko stressed.

As reported, today, Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev, answering a journalist's question about who was to blame for the attack, said: "Of course, Ukraine". At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected Interpol's offer to help investigate the attack.