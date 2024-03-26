Ukraine can potentially receive 1.5 million shells as part of Czech initiative, - Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the initiative led by the Czech Republic to purchase about 800,000 shells for Ukraine is bearing fruit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to Lipavsky, the Czech-led initiative, which involves the purchase of about 800,000 shells outside the EU, is working, despite the fact that the delivery of much-needed batches may take weeks.

"As we can see, this is already helping Ukraine to fight better, because they know they will have fresh ammunition, and this has changed their attitude to the use of existing stocks," said the Polish Foreign Minister.

"We can do much more than the initially announced number," he added, citing the potential volume of 1.5 million shells.

Lipavsky stressed that the Czech initiative alone will not be sufficient to support Ukraine. Financing for the first deliveries to Ukraine must be arranged before the goods are shipped.

However, he did not answer how long it might take to deliver the ammunition to the frontline.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that his country currently has 300,000 shells that will provide "vital several months of respite" on the front line. Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that Ukraine may receive the first batch of these shells in April.