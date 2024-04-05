Explosions rang out in Rostov region of Russian Federation: authorities announced attack by at least 40 drones. VIDEO

On the night of 5 April, a series of explosions occurred in Morozovsk, Rostov region, Russia. Russian authorities claimed to have repelled an attack by 40 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and Telegram channels.

Around one in the morning, the first explosions were heard.

It is noted that the drones may have attempted to attack a local airfield. Witnesses reported that in addition to the characteristic sounds of drones and explosions, they also saw several bright flashes in the sky.

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed a "massive attack" in the Morozovsky district of Rostov Region. According to him, air defense units destroyed 40 targets. As a result, a power substation was damaged and there are problems with electricity.

Morozovsk airfield is located in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, 3 km southwest of the city of Morozovsk. The 559th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment is based at the airfield. The airfield is home to Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 frontline bombers.

Read also on Censor.NET: About 100 Su-34, 100 Su-35 and 7 A-50U aircraft left in Russia now - DIU