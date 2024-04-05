Occupants intensified attacks in Bakhmut sector, 30 attacks were repelled there over last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 65 combat engagements took place. In particular, 30 enemy attacks were repelled in the Bakhmut sector and 20 in the Novopavlivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 80 air strikes, fired 108 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. A number of multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using 13 Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all the attack UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, air strikes were carried out on the following localities: Volfyne, Sumy region; Ohirtseve, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Zalizne, Andriivka, New York, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Vodiane, Volodymyrivka, Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions over the past day.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 4 enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 30 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 2 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to drive our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops more than 20 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 4 unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of our troops near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline. Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery systems, 1 radar station, 1 electronic warfare station and 2 enemy air defence systems.