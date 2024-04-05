Russia is preparing for further shelling, launching "shaheds" to test readiness of Ukraine’s air defence systems - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers have been launching a small number of drones across Ukraine in recent days as they prepare for further attacks.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for OC "South".

"Recently, the enemy has been using such parties - 10 or more kamikaze drones during the night. Sometimes they send 3-4 drones per night in the direction where they check the readiness of air defence systems, rather than trying to damage something," the spokeswoman explained.

Read more: In Crimea, enemy has installations for launching Onyx missiles, uses them when there are no results along front line - Humeniuk

In particular, Humeniuk noted that this tactic is justified by the fact that the occupiers are preparing for further attacks, so Ukrainians need to prepare for future attacks without fear.

"You need to keep things ready to pack and go for cover. It is worth remembering that combat work sometimes leads to the fact that a downed missile or a downed drone can cause damage or injuries with its fragments," she concluded.

As a reminder, on the night of 5 April, Russia attacked Ukraine with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas Belgorod region - Russia), as well as 13 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled region 15 times, 2 people were killed and 9 wounded. PHOTOS