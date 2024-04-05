Six Russian aircraft were destroyed at the Morozovsk airfield, and eight more were damaged. About 20 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

Frontline bombers Su-27 and Su-34 were based at the airfield - these are the aircraft that Russia uses to drop chemical warheads on Ukrainian army positions and frontline Ukrainian cities.

The results of the joint special operation are impressive: at least 6 Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another 8 were heavily damaged. In addition to the equipment, about 20 military racists became "two hundredth" or "three hundredths".

Watch more: At night, explosions rang out in Engels, Russian Federation: drones attacked air base. VIDEO

"This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the racists," the SSU source said.

As a reminder, the Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed to have shot down 53 Ukrainian drones in five regions.

The media have already published satellite images of the affected airfield in the Rostov region:







