TCRSS will summon men over 25 years of age to update data and medical examination - General Staff

Citizens who have reached the age of 25 will be included in the military register of conscripts.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It was recalled that the president signed a law that reduced the age of citizens on the military register of conscripts from 27 to 25 years.

"In particular, citizens who have reached the age of 25 will be subject to removal from the military register of conscripts and inclusion in the military register of conscripts. The improvement of the organization of military registration of conscripts is carried out in the context of reforming the system of preparing citizens for military service and readiness to fulfill constitutional obligations connection to the protection of the Motherland. ...With the entry into force of the above-mentioned Law of Ukraine, territorial recruiting centers will call citizens who were on the military register of conscripts and reached the age of 25 to clarify their registration data, pass a medical examination, and issue relevant military registration documents," the message reads.

It was noted there that, taking into account the above, the stay of citizens on the military register of conscripts until they reach the age of 27 has lost its relevance and has been reduced to 25 years.

The General Staff added that after the signing of the decree on the demobilization of conscripts, about 7,000 people would be released into the reserve.

