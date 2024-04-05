In recent weeks, Russia has destroyed 80% of Ukrainian thermal power stations, - Shmyhal

In recent weeks, Russia has destroyed 80% of Ukrainian thermal power plants.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in an interview with ERR, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, Russia continues its energy terror - in the last few weeks alone, the Russians have destroyed more than six gigawatts of the capacity of our power grid <...> Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, Russia has destroyed 80% of thermal power plants," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, this is both hydropower and coal power. The Russians continue to fire missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities, destroy transformers and generators.

Ukraine is cooperating with its allies, creating a decentralized energy supply system, Shmyhal added.

