Situation in Chasiv Yar is difficult, fighting continues, Russian troops did not enter suburbs - AFU

The Eastern Command of the Armed Forces denied the information of Russian propagandists that Russian troops allegedly entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Zadubinnyi, in a comment to Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

Russian propaganda outlets said that Russian troops were in the suburbs of Chasiv Yar.

According to Zadubinnyi, the propaganda information is not true.

"The situation there is very difficult, the fighting continues, but they (Russian troops. - Ed.) are not there. Don't believe Russian reports," he said.

