Ukraine will soon receive drones capable of flying over 2,000 km - Bild

This year, Ukraine may receive long-range drones with a range of up to 2,000 km.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bild.

According to the publication, this year Ukraine will be able to use drones with a range of up to 2,000 km or more.

This should compensate Ukraine for the shortage of medium and long-range missiles.

"Missiles are a thing of the past. Drones are the future," said BILD source.

According to it, by the end of the year, 10 manufacturers will supply the Armed Forces with drones with a range of up to 2,500 km. And Kyiv's "Luch" Design Bureau has developed the "Sokil-3000" drone, which can fly up to 3300 km. According to BILD's calculations, the new Ukrainian weapon will be able to attack targets in the Murmansk region, for example. There are about 80 military bases there. This includes the Olenya airfield, where Russian strategic bombers are based.

