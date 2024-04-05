More than 50 MPs are suspects in criminal cases - CHESNO. INFOGRAPHICS

At least 54 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation have been suspected of criminal offences. 25 of them are suspected of corruption.

This was reported by the CHESNO movement, Censor.NET informs.

They noted that it is impossible to establish the exact number and names of MPs who have been suspected of criminal offences. After all, the names of the suspects cannot be made public until the court verdict.

At the same time, NABU detectives alone have notified 54 MPs of suspicion of committing criminal offences. There are also proceedings against MPs conducted by the SSU, the Prosecutor General's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Rada reached deadlock: there are not enough votes, deputies are dissatisfied and complain about OP - The Kyiv Independent

The CHESNO Movement has collected information from open sources about 42 MPs who have been suspected of criminal offences since the beginning of the work of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation. Among them are representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, except for the "Voice". Most of the suspicions were received by MPs from the "Servant of the People" and the now-banned OPFL.

Most MPs were suspected of false declarations, high treason and bribery.

According to the estimates of the CHESNO Movement, 25 MPs are suspected of various corruption offences. Most of them are MPs from the mono-majority.

In particular, 13 MPs are suspected of making false declarations. At least six other MPs are suspected of offering or accepting bribes, two of influence peddling, and two of forgery.

Read more: Several people’s deputies have renewed their car fleets since 2022: they explain it by beekeeping and their spouses’ businesses

Another 12 MPs of the IX convocation are suspected of crimes against national security, in particular under articles on treason, collaboration and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Most of them are representatives of the banned pro-Russian party OPFL.

Other articles under which the MPs are suspected include forgery for travelling abroad, fraud, tax evasion, button-pressing and death threats.

According to the CHESNO Movement, out of 42 MPs with suspicions, at least 11 have already been convicted. However, most of them have avoided responsibility due to the expiration of the statute of limitations or due to remorse.

Read more: In March, Pada sat in session for 8.5 hours in total - People’s Deputy Lozynskyi

As of now, 11 suspected MPs have lost their seats. However, those of the suspected MPs who have not been deprived of their seats and are not in pre-trial detention can continue to vote in the Rada.