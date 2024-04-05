19 out of 32 armored vehicles were destroyed: fighters of 67th SMB repelled large-scale attack by occupiers near Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Fighters of the 67th SMB repelled a large-scale attack by the occupiers near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, destroying almost two dozen enemy armored vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording fragments of the fight with the occupiers was published on social networks.

"One of the largest attacks by Russian armored vehicles was repulsed by soldiers of the 67th separate mechanized brigade.

The action takes place near the city of Chasiv Yar. Our soldiers destroyed 19 armored vehicles out of 32 units of enemy vehicles. Interestingly, they were helped in this by Russian pilots, who came to their aid in time and fired "friendly fire" at their column," the post to the publication states.

