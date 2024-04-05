Almost every second declaration contains assets that have significantly increased during martial law - NACP

Almost every second declaration selected for full verification is identified as risky and contains information on assets that have increased significantly during martial law.

This was reported on the air of Ukrainian Radio by Yulia Kulikova, head of the NACP's Department for Full Inspections, Censor.NET reports.

The agency is currently conducting just over 300 such checks.

"Almost every second selected declaration is identified as risky. That is, it contains information about significant monetary assets that have significantly increased compared to previous pre-war periods, which contain information about significant assets in the form of cryptocurrency, and those that have acquired assets during martial law for significant amounts, i.e. a million or more," Kulikova said.

She clarified that these are mainly declarations submitted by representatives of local self-government, pre-trial investigation bodies, the judiciary, customs officers, tax authorities and MPs.

"...The leaders are representatives of local self-government bodies. This is probably logical, since Ukraine has decentralisation, and they are the managers of local budgets. In second place are representatives of pre-trial investigation bodies (investigators, including representatives of the prosecutor's office). Representatives of the judiciary are in third place. Next are customs officers and tax officials. Then come MPs. And the "leaders" are closed by heads of state-owned enterprises, including the defence sector," the NACP representative informed.

Kulikova noted that when it comes to geography, Kyiv is the undisputed "leader". "Odesa region is in second place. Next are Lviv and Kyiv regions. Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro rounds out the leaders," she added.

At the same time, Kulikova noted that the level of submitted declarations is quite high, almost reaching the pre-war 2020 figures, for which 710 thousand declarations were filed. "Now there are 656 thousand for 2021, 649 thousand for 2022 and almost 670 thousand for the 2023 reporting period. Therefore, there was activity. Yes, there is a slight decrease in the number, but this is to some extent explained by the fact that the declaration campaign during the wartime period had certain peculiarities defined by law," said the NACP representative.

