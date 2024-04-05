President Zelenskyy put into effect NSDC decision on new sanctions against 86 legal entities, including foreign ones

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the decision of the National Security Council to introduce personal sanctions for 86 legal entities, as well as against 7 individuals, including foreigners.

The corresponding decree No. 219 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the annexes to the NSDC decision, 73 of the 86 legal entities against which sanctions have been imposed are registered in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, three more - in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, two in Mariupol, Donetsk region. The remaining persons are registered abroad, in particular, in China and the Russian Federation.

Sanctions against these persons are imposed for three and ten years.

Sanctions for a period of three years have been introduced against six individuals: Vadym Alperin, Alexander Yerimitsyuts, Yuriy Kushnir, Orest Adamcho, Viktor Sherman, and Andrii Popov.

Restrictive measures for 10 years have been introduced against Araik Amirkhanyan.

The Secretary of the National Security Council must control the corresponding decision. The decree enters into force from the moment of its publication.

